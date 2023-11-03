We closed out the week on a high note, sunshine and highs near 70°. And, if you have plans this weekend then plan for nice fall days!

Temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and in the low 70s Sunday. Sunday will be breezy with southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph. A cold front dipping into the area will bring cloudier skies, especially Saturday. And, a few light showers or sprinkles are possible, mainly late Saturday into early Sunday.

A zonal jet stream pattern (west to east flow) will keep cold air locked out of the area through Wednesday. Dry air will keep the pattern a quiet one too until a cold front brings a few showers to the area Wednesday.

How warm will it get? Well, with sunshine and a warm air mass in place, it looks like mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 50s. Record highs may be within reach too, especially Tuesday when it looks like we will have our best shot at making a run at 80°.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App