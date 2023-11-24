After a great Thanksgiving day, we are being reminded that it’s still November. Black Friday shoppers are met with temperatures around freezing and wind chills in the mid-20s. This afternoon will show minimal improvement with temperatures resting in the mid-40s under mainly cloudy skies.

Temperatures tonight will plunge to the mid-20s. Saturday will be better with temperatures close to 50 degrees with a light southeast breeze. Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday night and it could bring the first few snowflakes to parts of the Ozarks.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will mostly see a cold rain, however, a period of a rain/snow mix is possible Sunday morning along and north of I-44. A light snow is likely farther north around I-70 and westward into northeast Kansas. No impacts are expected locally as surface temperatures will stay above freezing in the mid-30s.

Clouds gradually clear out for Sunday afternoon but temperatures won’t budge. Plan for the upper 30s to near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon with a breezy northwest wind.

Another cold but sunny day on Monday to get through before we become more mild going into next Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures climbing to the low to mid-50s.

