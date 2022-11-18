Happy Friday!

What a wintry week it has been. It doesn’t feel like the middle of November at all as Old Man Winter has its grasp on the middle part of the country. Thanks to another cold front, temperatures will struggle to warm today and we will stay 25° below average on Friday.

Winds will be out of the north today, and we could see gusts up to 20 mph. This will cause the frigid temperatures to feel even colder. You can expect wind chills to be in the low-20s throughout Friday.

Light snow is showing up on the radar early Friday morning, and that will be possible throughout the morning hours. I do not think it will cause any problems during your morning commute, it’ll just be a strong reminder winter is coming!

Over the weekend we will begin the slow warm-up to near-seasonal temperatures by Wednesday. Right now, it does appear there will be a chance of rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Temperatures will be in the low-50s for Thanksgiving afternoon.

Enjoy your weekend, friends!