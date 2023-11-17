A cold front is making its way into the Ozarks this morning. Clouds rule the morning with some patchy sprinkles/light rain possible. The advancing cold front will help clear the clouds helping turn the afternoon into a nice November day with sunshine and temperatures around 60 degrees. Expect a breezy northerly wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be chilly with some spots getting down to freezing in the low 30s. Saturday will be nice once again around 60 degrees under sunny skies with winds calming down coming from the west.

Sunday morning through the early afternoon should be dry and mild in the upper 50s with increasing clouds going into the evening. Rain chances increase Sunday evening with scattered showers likely after sunset. Rain will stick around off and on through Monday and will clear the Ozarks by Tuesday.

All said and done, rainfall amounts will be between 0.25″ and 0.75″ across the area with locally higher amounts possible. Tuesday will be chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Temperatures remain chilly for Wednesday and Thursday with the latest data trying to make the cold air a little more intense than previously suggested. Temperatures will likely be in the mid-40s to upper-40s for next Wednesday and for Thanksgiving. The good news is that skies should be sunny both days.

