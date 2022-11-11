Happy Veterans Day! A big thank you to all those who have or are currently serving.

What a difference a few hours can make in the Ozarks. We tied for a record yesterday at 78°. This afternoon, it will be almost 40° colder! If you have any outdoor plans for Veterans Day, bundle up before heading out.

The rain will continue to push eastward throughout the morning hours. While we anticipated the rain running into much drier air, it’s holding together fairly well and I think our eastern counties will continue to see the chance of rain throughout the early AM hours.

A quick-moving disturbance to our south could bring a chance of snow flurries to our most southern counties. This won’t add up to much, but it’ll be looking a lot, and feeling a lot, like winter out there.

We are still watching the chance for winter weather on Monday night. I do think there is still a chance for rain changing over to a wintry mix and following up with some snow. I do not think this is going to accumulate or cause many problems on Tuesday morning. We will continue to watch it because I do think it’ll be the first chance for winter weather across much of the Ozarks.