Clouds from yesterday are quickly exiting to the east this morning and skies will be sunny for the day. Rainfall was mostly isolated to northern Arkansas and far southern Missouri with very light amounts. This will be the first of several days with fantastic fall conditions.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with light north winds. Tonight will be chilly in the mid-30s with a light freeze possible in low valleys, but most spots should avoid a freeze tonight.

Veterans Day will be another great fall day. Temperatures will once again be near 60 degrees with light winds now from southeast. Skies will become partly cloudy for the afternoon with the latest data this morning trying to bring in some mist/sprinkles, but don’t expect much, if anything, to happen.

We dip into the mid to upper 30s again Saturday night with another nice day Sunday to round out the weekend.

The nice weather pattern continues into next week with mid-60s Monday through Thursday with mostly sunny skies. The bad news is that after today, no rain chances are coming our way over the next 7 days.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App