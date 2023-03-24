Happy Friday! We are off to a soggy start across the area and the rain chance will continue through your day. With the chance of rain, many counties are still under a Flood Watch through Friday night. We also have numerous Flash Flood Warnings thrown in the mix too.

We say it time and time again, but if you come to water over a roadway, turn around don’t drown. Flash Flooding is the deadliest of all weather events, so it is something we need to take seriously. And with more rain in the forecast, flooding won’t get any better throughout the day.

The front that pushed through the Ozarks yesterday has become stalled in the southern part of our viewing area. This will bring the bulk of the rain into far Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. The QPF shows widespread rain on the lighter side, with up to an additional 2-3″ of rain to the south.

Additional waves of rain and thunderstorms will develop along and north of the front throughout the day Friday. A few strong to severe storms will again be possible Friday, mainly across Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri. With any strong storms that get fired up this afternoon, large hail and strong winds will be the greatest threat. The tornado threat is low for our viewing area, but much higher to the southeast of the Ozarks.

Highs Friday will be quite a bit cooler with daytime highs ranging from the upper 40s near Central Missouri to 60s along and south of the state line.

Drier weather will return in time for the weekend. Clouds may be a little slow to clear Saturday. Sunday looks a bit sunnier, but showers will return heading into Sunday night. Temperatures look pretty seasonable through the weekend, and a lot warmer than the previous two weekends.

Next week may unfold in a similar fashion with cool and quiet early week weather giving way to warmer, and then stormier weather later next week.