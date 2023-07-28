Yesterday we made it to 98 degrees in Springfield and I think we can do it again today. Another hot day in the Ozarks to end the work week with high temperatures this afternoon in the upper 90s. Any rain showers from overnight should wrap up by sunrise with skies quickly becoming mostly sunny. Winds will be breezy again out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

South winds stay breezy this evening and tonight temperatures will only get down to the mid-70s. Saturday will likely see a few more clouds therefore our temperatures may back off slightly, but still at least in the mid-90s.

A weak boundary will be in place over the area Saturday afternoon and could create isolated showers and storms, mainly in central and eastern Missouri. However, storms that do develop tomorrow afternoon may be able to produce some small hail and gusty winds at times as well as locally heavy rainfall. This would impact afternoon temperatures for areas that are lucky enough to see rain tomorrow.

The heat dome will likely move a little farther west again as a backdoor cold front slides into eastern Missouri. This will put the Missouri Ozarks (sorry Arkansas!) in “weather limbo” as western Missouri and northern Arkansas will still be hot going into next week and central and eastern Missouri may be cooler in the low to mid-90s next week. Eastern and central Missouri will also have better chances for rain next week.

