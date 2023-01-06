Happy Fri-yay!

Warm air will be moving into the area today, causing temperatures to warm a little on Friday. Clouds will also be on the increase ahead of the next disturbance.

The storm won’t be too impactful, spreading a round of light rain or drizzle across much of the Ozarks. Temperatures will fall later in the day after morning highs in the low 50s. Wraparound clouds may linger into Sunday morning before clearing out.

The overall pattern looks pretty quiet into next week with no real sign of any frigid air. A west-to-east storm track across the nation will keep Pacific air flowing across the Lower 48 with cold air locked out.

Beyond Saturday, the next best chance of rain will hold off until Thursday. With temperatures on the warmer side, it looks to be an all-rain event.