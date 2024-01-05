We’re tracking our next round of snow this morning to move out of northeast Oklahoma and into southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas around sunrise. Lingering light snow showers will continue through today with a light rain/snow mix at times.

Snowfall accumulations will mostly be confined to Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Northwest Arkansas where totals up to at least an inch are expected with locally higher amounts up to 2″. A dusting to three-quarters of an inch is possible in Springfield with amounts up to an inch further west and south in places like Cassville and Branson. Road impacts are most likely through mid-morning over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Accumulating snow will be tougher further east as temperatures climb and the snow moves through during the afternoon. That said, a dusting to half an inch is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

We hold onto a chance for snow flurries and drizzle Saturday morning through the daytime. Clouds may break up more than expected on Sunday providing for a nicer day ahead of our next storm Monday.

Storm 2 on Monday and Tuesday will begin as a cold rain with possibly some snow mixing in farther north in central Missouri. We’ll see a complete transition to snow Monday night when snow could become heavy in some parts of central and northern Missouri. Early estimates suggest snowfall amounts of 6″+ are possible in central/northern Missouri with lesser amounts farther south.

The snow will also come with gusty winds, possibly up to 40 mph. With near-freezing temperatures, wind chills will tank into the upper teens and low 20s.

A nice break will follow as we thaw out Wednesday into Thursday. But, another round of cold appears to be on the horizon for the following weekend and it too could come with some wintry weather.

Keep in mind the track of the storm is variable and could shift meaning less or even no snow. Check back for updates on-air, online, or on our mobile app.