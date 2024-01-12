Yesterday we made the 50s and even got to 60 in parts of Arkansas. Say goodbye to the nice weather though as a powerful cold front will be brought through the Ozarks this morning. Temperatures will quickly cool down to the 20s and teens as early as midday today.

The front is expected to pass through between 4AM and 7AM in the west and between 7AM and 10AM to the east. The fast drop in temperatures means the wet roads will quickly freeze causing slick spots to form. Use caution on the roads this morning through the evening.

There is a chance for some light snow with the passage of the cold front, but only a dusting to up to an inch is expected. Again, the bigger concerns are the flash freeze potential and the dangerous cold temperatures.

We will likely stay below freezing from today through next Wednesday at the earliest. Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night will all be at or below zero degrees. Daytime highs through Monday will be highly unpleasant in the teens and single digits. Pair the extreme cold with breezy northwest winds and wind chills in the mornings will land between -10 to -15 degrees. Daytime winds chills won’t be any better between -5 and 5 degrees.

There is an additional snow chance later in the day Sunday into Monday morning. The latest trend continues to place the heaviest snow totals across northern Oklahoma and central Arkansas where 4-6″ of snow is possible. Southern Missouri could easily see a couple of inches with this snow with amounts tapering off farther north into central Missouri.

Looking ahead long term to the middle and end of next week, we may be able to warm above freezing for next Wednesday and Thursday. However, another Arctic blast is likely going into next weekend. Temperatures may remain in the teens at that time.

