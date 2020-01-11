Friday, January 10 Overnight Forecast

Severe weather threat winding down now after a busy day across much of the area. Damage was reported from a possible tornado touchdown near Fair Play, MO, and Strafford, MO. A round of hail also impacted some areas, including Springfield, where quarter to half dollar size hail was reported across parts of town.

The severe threat is shifting east of the Ozarks, but the risk of flooding will continue with light to moderate rain continuing much of the night. In Springfield we’ve picked up 2 to 2.5″ of rain over the past 24 hours.

We’ll turn our attention to wintry weather after sunrise Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely slip below freezing near sunrise in Springfield, falling into the upper 20s by late morning where they’ll hold steady until late afternoon. A light mix of wintry precipitation will come in the form of light freezing rain and sleet during the morning with a transition to snow as the atmosphere cools aloft. The transition to from a light wintry mix to snow will shift east through the afternoon.

Wintry accumulations will tend to consist of a light glaze of freezing rain and sleet with around an inch of snow in the Springfield area and other areas near the interstate. Some spots could see as much as 2″ of snow. Snow totals of 1 to 3″ are expected north of the interstate. The risk of at least a dusting of snow is possible south to a line from Jasper, AR, northeast through Eminence, MO.

FRIDAY EVENING EUROPEAN MODEL FORECAST FOR SNOW

FRIDAY EVENING GFS MODEL FORECAST FOR SNOW

Roads Saturday morning will initially just be wet, but as road temperatures drop slick and snow-covered roads will develop by the afternoon hours.

Freezing temperatures will come with brisk winds that will drop wind chills into the teens by the afternoon.

The snow will taper off to flurries late in the day ending during the early evening. Clouds will clear out with temperatures slipping into the teens over areas where there’s some snow cover.

We’ll start thawing out by Sunday afternoon with sunshine and temperatures warming into the 40s melt away the ice and snow.

Mild weather returns next week with a string of mild days through Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 50s Monday and Tuesday and possibly into the low 60s ahead of a cold front on Wednesday. We’ll also see some cloud cover at times through that period, but it should remain mostly dry.

Colder weather will follow the front on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s Thursday. The next chance at showers will come on Friday.