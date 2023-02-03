Happy Friday! I have good news in way of a warm-up in this forecast, the bad news is the warm-up doesn’t arrive until Saturday. The warmer temperatures we saw on Thursday will be on a slight pause as we make our way through Friday. Friday morning is off to a frigid start with wind chills in the single digits. You will want to bundle up before heading out the door.

The saving grace to colder temperatures Friday will be abundant sunshine from start to finish. And, afternoon highs will get back above freezing with mid to upper 30s common. Starting Friday, it will be a good time to get those cars washed. We won’t see another chance of rain until mid-week next week.

Slick spots will continue to cause issues tonight into Friday morning, especially south of Hwy. 60. The sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday afternoon will continue to work on the sleet and snow that remains on the ground.

The warm-up will resume Saturday and accelerate into Monday of next week. All in all, a good-looking weekend ahead. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mainly sunny skies Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, but it will come with breezy south winds. Sunday looks nicer with lighter winds and highs near 60°.

We’ll kick off next week with highs in the 60s Monday ahead of wetter, cooler weather Tuesday into Wednesday.