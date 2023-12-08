Similar to yesterday, today will be warm in the low 60s and winds will be breezy out of the south. Unlike yesterday, skies will be gloomy all day. Cloudy skies today will likely squeak out a few showers this afternoon across western Missouri.

Later tonight from about 9PM to 3AM, we are keeping an eye on the potential for a broken line of rain with a few embedded thunderstorms along a cold front. The severe weather risk is looking limited with this event, but a stronger storm is possible and could produce quarter-sized hail. There is a chance that we may see a brief spin-up tornado IF more instability becomes available, but that is very unlikely.

The front early Saturday morning means temperatures will reach a daytime high around midday before gradually declining through the afternoon. There is a chance for another round of rain showers in southeast Missouri and northern Arkansas on Saturday. Meanwhile, western and southwest Missouri will likely be dry on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll find ourselves in the 20s Saturday night and dealing with a cold day Sunday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Conditions improve as we start next week with temperatures in the low 50s Monday through Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

