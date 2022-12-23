Happy Friday! can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!

It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas,” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3 inches of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.

We are starting Friday off with dangerously low wind chills. It feels like it is -25 to -30 across the Ozarks.

The WIND CHILL WARNING will extend until 6 p.m. Friday. That will then downgrade to a WIND CHILL ADVISORY that will extend until Saturday, Christmas Eve at noon. While it will still be frigid, wind chills won’t be quite as cold.

Here’s a look at wind chills on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will not make it above freezing over Christmas weekend. It will be staying well below average for this time of year.

We will be staying dry over the weekend, however, there is a chance we could see a quick shot of snow Sunday night into early Monday morning. While it only looks like for northern counties will see light accumulation, we will be keeping an eye on it over the weekend.

There is some light at the end of this frigid tunnel! By mid-next week we will be seeing temperatures near 60. What a gift!