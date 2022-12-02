Happy, happy Friday!

It is going to be a warm and windy December day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for many counties in the viewing area for Friday. This goes on until 6 p.m. Wind gusts, especially for our far western counties, could be as high as 50 mph.

Winds will continue to be strong as we head into the overnight hours. As a cold front pushes through, they will shift in from the north and it will feel frigid out there Saturday morning. The cold front should move through Springfield around midnight.

Some models are showing a little bit of rain associated with the overnight front. With very dry air in place, I don’t think many places will see any precipitation. Maybe a light shower for northern Arkansas.

There will be plenty of Christmas festivities going on this weekend. I will be at the Marshfield Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. If you plan on heading out Saturday night, bundle up! It will be a chilly, but dry, night.

A pattern change is expected for next week. It is looking to be soggy. While we are still quite a few days out, it is likely this will be a widespread rain event with over 1″ possible for the week.