Happy Friday!

I’ve got some good news and I’ve got some bad news in this forecast. Let’s start with the good; we will see the sun! There is a chance for a few clouds north of Highway 54 — the same situation as yesterday.

The area of low pressure sitting nearly stationary to our north is still having an impact on our weather. Winds will be gusty from the west, thanks to that low.

Cold temperatures and strong winds will work together to bring frigid wind chills to the area over the next couple of days. Today, I expect the high to be in the mid-30s, but it will feel more like the low to mid-20s. Go ahead and bundle up!

We are still watching the chance for a little wintry weather on Monday. Monday is one day when temperatures will be above freezing, so a wintry mix is looking most likely.

I want to continue to warn you about the frigid temperatures we will be seeing late next week. It’s possible we could drop below zero in parts of the Ozarks.