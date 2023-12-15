We’ve got one more warm day to get through before we briefly cool down for a couple of days. Today will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies, especially in the afternoon.

Rain looks to arrive this afternoon in western Missouri and then move eastward this evening into tonight. Rain will be light to moderate and will largely be wrapped up by Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will be light generally at less than 0.25″. Lingering drizzle/mist will carry us through Saturday with clearing skies overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures Saturday will be the coolest we’ve seen this week in the mid to upper 40s with a light northwest wind. We’ll be around freezing Saturday night and Sunday will also be chilly around 50 degrees but under mostly sunny skies.

Our final cool day is Monday when temperatures will be mid-40s under sunny skies with light northerly winds. South winds return Monday night and will warm the Ozarks to around 50 again by Tuesday and in the mid to upper 50s going into the middle and end of next week.

Towards the end of next week and into the weekend before Christmas, a storm system is still on track to impact the area with rain possible leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are likely to remain above freezing meaning snow chances are unlikely with this storm, but a soggy Christmas is definitely in the cards this season.

