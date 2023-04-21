Happy Friday!

After a stormy afternoon on Thursday, we will return to calm conditions across the Ozarks. One thing the storms brought to parts of the area was rain! Springfield picked up 0.48″. Rolla and Joplin were not as lucky, only picking up trace amounts.

It has been a calm and dry April. We are officially -1.46″ behind in precipitation for the month. While we are behind for the month, we are still +2.63 for the year.

While the rain was needed, dry weather will prevail for the next few days. Friday temperatures will warm into the mid-60s. Winds will shift, coming in from the NE with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday will be chilly with temperatures likely staying in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. The latest data suggests we may not be as cold as earlier thought for Saturday meaning some of us may avoid a freeze Saturday night, however, widespread frost and pockets of freezing are still likely so it is not advised to take that chance if you have any plants. We are under a Freeze Watch for Sunday morning.

Looking at next week, another storm system is likely to track just to our south late Monday through Wednesday. This will provide us with additional rain chances to begin next week as well as keep us on the chilly side the final week of April.