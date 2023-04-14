Today will be another day to show off the city as temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Ozarks. Winds today may be slightly breezy from the south at 10 to 15 mph and skies today will see more clouds than yesterday.

Tonight will stay mild at around 60 degrees giving us a warm start going into Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will likely occur in the early afternoon hours ahead of a cold front where temperatures will once again reach the upper 70s. Once behind the front, temperatures will gradually fall into the 50s and 40s going into the evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are becoming more likely along the cold front, especially along and east of Highway 65 for Saturday afternoon. Some of the storms will become severe and produce some large hail and gusty winds. Hail is the primary hazard as a few of these storms will be capable of producing golf ball-sized hail. Storms push east Saturday evening and we are clear of them Saturday night.

Sunday will be much cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s with strong northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph along with partly cloudy conditions. However, we warm up and clear the clouds going into Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures returning to the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a low chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night, but it is an isolated chance.