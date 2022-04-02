Clouds roll in with warm temperatures

Clear skies are on tap tonight and early Sunday morning. By midday, clouds will begin to fill the skies. The Ozarks will be sandwiched between two front, making for a breezy day. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer, reaching into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Active weather returns Sunday Evening

Several fronts will move across the area starting Sunday night, with chances for showers and storms late Sunday. Showers and storms will move into the northern counties by 8 pm and continue to move south and east throughout the overnight hours. The line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move into the metro after midnight. Early Sunday morning, the activity will move south of I-44 before moving out of the region. Temperatures will be cooler Monday in the low 60s. This active pattern will continue through mid-next week.

Cool temperatures to end the workweek

Scattered showers will be back by Monday night through early Tuesday morning. The next wave of rain will come late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, which will bring cold air in behind this front. By Tuesday night, a cold front will push through, bringing more showers and storms to the area. With several waves of rain coming through, the potential for flooding will be possible. Cold air will fill in behind the front bringing below-average temperatures later next week. Tomorrow will be an excellent day to get the bike outside.