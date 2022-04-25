Clearing skies through this morning, chilly start Tuesday morning

The showers and storms will continue to push to the east this morning, along with the clouds. There are multiple flood alerts across the region because of all the rain the Ozarks have seen over the past several days. Most of the alerts will be expiring today, but a few will last until early Tuesday morning. If you see water across roadways make sure to turn around and don’t drown. Some creeks and rivers are continuing to see more water and running faster than normal, so be careful around these areas. It is going to be a nice Monday on tap with below-average temperatures and the sun coming back out this afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly throughout the day, only topping out in the upper 50s lower 60s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern counties tonight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. So, protect your plants now!

Dry and cool through the first part of the week

The first part of the week will be quiet and calm before more storms are back in the forecast to end the week into the weekend. The sun will be back in full force tomorrow! Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout the week. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s across the region. Springfield will top out at 63 degrees. By Wednesday, temperatures will be warming up to near average in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Storms are back by the end of the week

Chances for showers and storms return by Thursday as a disturbance moves through cooling down temperatures. This threat of showers and storms will continue through Saturday with a few stronger storms possible, and more heavy rainfall, which means we could see more flooding over the weekend.