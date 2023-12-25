Merry Christmas! Hosting or traveling, plan for scattered showers this morning and patchy drizzle through the daytime. Skies will remain grey today. Temperatures will also fall through the day with morning temperatures around 50 degrees while this afternoon will land closer to 40 degrees. It will be cold with a breezy west wind.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry with temperatures around 30 degrees. Breezy west winds will take us into Tuesday along with continuous cloud clover. Temperatures are getting colder this week with the mid-40s Tuesday turning to 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

With the colder air comes a chance for light snow showers, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday with lingering rain/snow through Wednesday. Impacts will be minimal and snowfall amounts overall will be less than an inch. Precipitation will finish Wednesday night.

Get ready for the cold Thursday when temperatures will be stunted in the upper 30s with a breezy northwest wind. Skies begin to clear Thursday night and Friday will be our first sunny day in a while.

Temperatures through the weekend and into the New Year will be cooler hovering in the mid-40s during the day and in the mid-20s overnight.

