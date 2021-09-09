Thursday, September 9 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 60°

Friday

90° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 65°

Saturday

95° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 68°

Sunday

95° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 68°

Monday

93° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 69°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
1%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
1%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
63°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

Thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday, we’re feeling a little Fall-Like teaser this morning. Many of us will awaken to the mid-50s under starry conditions. Some spots will likely dip into the lower 50s which may warrant a light jacket. The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the latter half of the workweek too. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we step toward Friday. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday. The humidity will try and creep up some too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water! Another cold front attempts to move into the Ozarks on Sunday but current data suggests that it will remain north of the KOLR 10 Viewing Area and not drop through. As a result, temperatures are looking steamy into early next week. Mainly sunny skies are in store Monday but we’ll see a little more cloud cover on Tuesday as another front approaches the region. Conditions are looking dry for Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 90s but trends will continue to be monitored as we get a little closer. A better chance of showers and storms arrives by the middle part of next week as that boundary pushes through the Ozarks.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield Mo

58°F Fair Feels like 58°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A mostly clear sky. Low 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Hurricane IDA Red Cross

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100