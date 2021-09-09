Thursday, September 9 Evening Forecast

We enjoyed a comfortably cool morning across the Ozarks. Temperatures dipped into the low to mid-50s with a morning low of 54° in Springfield, the coolest reading recorded since June 22nd. There were even a few spots that reported morning lows in the 40s, Winona reported 46°.

A beautiful day unfolded with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s. The afternoon warmth will give way to a pleasant evening as temperatures fall back into the 60s.

Friday will be our transition day to a hotter pattern. We’ll begin the day pleasantly cool before southerly winds and sunshine along with warmer air spreading in from the west push afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s.

A hot and sunny weekend will follow. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s, but it will be a “dry heat” with humidity levels remaining low. The means that despite the warmer temperatures this weekend, the mornings and evenings will still be pleasant.

Hot and sunny weather will continue into Monday. By Tuesday, a little more moisture will be in play and there will be a cold front dropping in from the north. This should lead to a bit more cloud cover and afternoon highs dropping a little.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be our window for the next widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front drops south into the area. Temperatures will be cooler too on Wednesday with afternoon highs falling back into the 80s across the area.

The upper-level pattern favors warmer than normal conditions hanging around the remainder of the week into the following weekend. Rain chances look spotty at best the rest of next week.