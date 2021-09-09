Thursday, September 9 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 61°

Friday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 68°

Saturday

93° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 67°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 67°

Monday

93° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 PM
Clear
1%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
1%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
1%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
1%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
64°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
67°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

We enjoyed a comfortably cool morning across the Ozarks. Temperatures dipped into the low to mid-50s with a morning low of 54° in Springfield, the coolest reading recorded since June 22nd. There were even a few spots that reported morning lows in the 40s, Winona reported 46°.

A beautiful day unfolded with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s. The afternoon warmth will give way to a pleasant evening as temperatures fall back into the 60s.

Friday will be our transition day to a hotter pattern. We’ll begin the day pleasantly cool before southerly winds and sunshine along with warmer air spreading in from the west push afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s.

A hot and sunny weekend will follow. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s, but it will be a “dry heat” with humidity levels remaining low. The means that despite the warmer temperatures this weekend, the mornings and evenings will still be pleasant.

Hot and sunny weather will continue into Monday. By Tuesday, a little more moisture will be in play and there will be a cold front dropping in from the north. This should lead to a bit more cloud cover and afternoon highs dropping a little.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be our window for the next widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front drops south into the area. Temperatures will be cooler too on Wednesday with afternoon highs falling back into the 80s across the area.

The upper-level pattern favors warmer than normal conditions hanging around the remainder of the week into the following weekend. Rain chances look spotty at best the rest of next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low near 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low around 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

