Thursday, September 6 Morning Forecast

Flash Flood Watch Friday & Saturday as Gordon moves through Ozarks ---

Today we'll get sandwiched between a front to the north and Gordon's remnants approaching from the south.

The first half of the day will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. After 2 PM we'll start to see more showers/ storms fill in from the southeast as the outer fringes of Gordon start to make it into the southern parts of the area.

Highs today will be in the low to middle 80's.

Overnight we'll keep a few scattered showers/ storms as we continue to feed moisture from both the front and Gordon.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect Friday and Saturday for counties along and east of HWY 65 as the remnants of Gordon drop several inches of rain.

Friday we'll keep showers and thunder through the afternoon with heavy rain possible at times. The corridor of heaviest rain will set up Friday night as the northeast side of Gordon packing all the moisture meets up with the front. The combination of the two will create very heavy rain along the I-44 corridor NE of Springfield headed into the St. Louis area.

Lake of the Ozarks, Lebanon, and Rolla will likely see some of the heaviest rain Friday night with 4-6" rain very likely.

Areas just to the west like Springfield will see 2-4"+ of rain, with those towards Kansas receiving 1-2"+.

The heavy rain will linger into Saturday. Saturday we could also pop a strong/ severe storm or two as wind energy fuels some of these storms. Localized flooding will be our greatest threat/ hazard through Saturday.

The remnants of Gordon exit to the northeast late on Saturday with a light shower/ cloud cover lingering on Sunday.

Through the Gordon heavy rain event, clouds and rain will keep temps cool in the low to middle 70's.

Cool air continues to wrap around as we dry out on Sunday with highs in the lower 70's.

Sunshine and 80's return early next week.

