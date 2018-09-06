Thursday, September 6 Midday Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday and Saturday as Gordon packs heavy rain ---

Today we'll get sandwiched between a front to the north and Gordon's remnants approaching from the south.

The first half of the day will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. After 2 PM we'll start to see more showers/ storms fill in from the southeast as the outer fringes of Gordon start to make it into the southern parts of the area.

THURSDAY: Showers to the NW at the bus stop this morning, mostly cloudy elsewhere. Take umbrellas & rain gear, scattered showers/ storms likely by dismissal coming from the SE as #Gordon remnants approach. High: 85° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/p1zoCLuqOz — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 6, 2018

Highs today will be in the low to middle 80's.

Overnight we'll keep a few scattered showers/ storms as we continue to feed moisture from both the front and Gordon.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect Friday and Saturday for counties along and east of HWY 65 as the remnants of Gordon drop several inches of rain.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH Fri & Sat as #Gordon remnants push thru Ozarks. Heaviest rain expected east HWY 65. 4-6" around Lake Ozarks, Lebanon, Rolla. 3-4" Springfield.



Flooding concerns for vulnerable areas like creeks, rivers, streams. Turn around, don't drown! #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/ufxeDm7N9J — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 6, 2018

Friday we'll keep showers and thunder through the afternoon with heavy rain possible at times. The corridor of heaviest rain will set up Friday night as the northeast side of Gordon packing all the moisture meets up with the front. The combination of the two will create very heavy rain along the I-44 corridor NE of Springfield headed into the St. Louis area.

HEAVY RAIN: Lots of moisture fills into the Ozarks Friday & Saturday as #Gordon tropical moisture overruns a front. The threat for heaviest rain will sit from Springfield & northeast where the two meet Friday night. 4-6" rain expected in this area #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx #tropics pic.twitter.com/Dkho955KPY — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 6, 2018

Lake of the Ozarks, Lebanon, and Rolla will likely see some of the heaviest rain Friday night with 4-6" rain very likely.

Areas just to the west like Springfield will see 2-4"+ of rain, with those towards Kansas receiving 1-2"+.

The heavy rain will linger into Saturday. Saturday we could also pop a strong/ severe storm or two as wind energy fuels some of these storms. Localized flooding will be our greatest threat/ hazard through Saturday.

TROPICAL THREAT: Heavy rain concern Friday & Saturday as #Gordon remnants track thru Ozarks.



Heaviest rain Fri night could drop widespread 2-4"+ with higher totals closer to 6" favored northeast. Creeks, streams, low-lying areas most vulnerable to flooding #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/YWSdidzqpk — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 6, 2018

The remnants of Gordon exit to the northeast late on Saturday with a light shower/ cloud cover lingering on Sunday.

Through the Gordon heavy rain event, clouds and rain will keep temps cool in the low to middle 70's.

Cool air continues to wrap around as we dry out on Sunday with highs in the lower 70's.

Sunshine and 80's return early next week.