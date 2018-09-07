Thursday, September 6 Overnight Forecast Video

Tropical downpours dotted the landscape this afternoon and this evening as the remnants of "Gordon" near the Ozarks. "Gordon" is currently located near Little Rock, AR, heading for a rendezvous with the Ozarks on Friday.

The storm will track north up Hwy. 65 before bending to the east across South Central Missouri Friday evening. The storm will exit the Ozarks Saturday afternoon. The combination of the storm and a stalled front is a good set-up for heavy rain near and north of the front and east of the low. This will put areas east of Springfield near and south of I-44 in the crosshairs for heavier rain. A Flood Watch has been issued for most locations east of I-49 and north of the state line through Saturday evening.

For tonight, we'll find mostly cloudy skies and on and off showers.

The showers will remain widely scattered into Friday morning but will flare up in coverage and intensity Friday afternoon. A steadier area of rain will form from near Springfield east across Dent County by late afternoon. This will be the area to watch for flooding Friday night into Saturday morning. The area of heavier rain will shift east out of the Ozarks by early Saturday afternoon.

Rain amounts aren't looking terribly heavy west of Hwy. 65 south into Northwest Arkansas where amounts of generally less than an inch are expected. Totals in the Springfield area will be around 1 to 2". 3 to 5" rain totals still look possible across the Eastern Ozarks, mainly east of a Waynesville, MO, to Cabool, MO line.

Very mild weather will come with the wet stretch. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s, but cooler air wrapping in behind the departing storm will keep temperatures locked in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday. That will come with breezy northeast winds. Lingering very light showers or drizzle will make for a finishing touch to a very fall-like day.

Clouds will linger through Sunday with only peaks of afternoon sun expected. Morning lows in the low 60s will warm into the low 70s during the afternoon.

Clearing skies by Monday morning will allow temperatures to settle into the upper 50s. Sunshine will push temperatures close to 80° during the afternoon.

The pattern through Thursday looks mild and quiet with mostly sunny skies, cool nights and warm afternoons.