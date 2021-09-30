Thursday, September 30 Evening Forecast

September is coming to a close on a warm note. It’s been a running theme nearly all of the month. Temperatures Thursday warmed into the low 80s with a touch of summerish humidity in the air too. October will be off and running on similar footing before a fall feel settles back in by next week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. Temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 60s, or about 10 to 15° above normal.

Friday is shaping up to look and feel a lot like Thursday. Yes, there will be some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity, but most of the day will be warm. And, there should be enough peeks of sun to push afternoon temperatures back into the low 80s in many spots.

Our most active weather in this unsettled stretch will come Friday night into Saturday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected at times during that timeframe. There could be a few stronger storms, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated. The rainfall could be locally heavy too, but it shouldn’t last long enough to generate any flash flooding. Temperatures will tend to stay put in the mid to upper 70s for much of the day.

The risk for showers will wind down Saturday night. And, a cold front is slated to move through Sunday morning. Much of the day looks cloudy with some light showers breaking out during the morning. They should end during the afternoon with some clearing late in the day. Temperatures will be mild with highs generally in the mid-70s.

Drier weather moves in by Monday and temperatures will be mild. A storm will park itself east of the Ozarks through much of next week. It may sling some clouds our way at times along with keeping temperatures mild. Rain chances will remain low with the best chance for any shower activity over the Eastern Ozarks.