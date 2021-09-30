Thursday, September 30 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 65°

Friday

81° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Saturday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 76° 63°

Sunday

74° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 74° 54°

Monday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 51°

Tuesday

73° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 51°

Wednesday

72° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 72° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
72°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
22%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
68°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
67°

68°

9 AM
Few Showers
34%
68°

70°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

78°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
78°

September is coming to a close on a warm note. It’s been a running theme nearly all of the month. Temperatures Thursday warmed into the low 80s with a touch of summerish humidity in the air too. October will be off and running on similar footing before a fall feel settles back in by next week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. Temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 60s, or about 10 to 15° above normal.

Friday is shaping up to look and feel a lot like Thursday. Yes, there will be some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity, but most of the day will be warm. And, there should be enough peeks of sun to push afternoon temperatures back into the low 80s in many spots.

Our most active weather in this unsettled stretch will come Friday night into Saturday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected at times during that timeframe. There could be a few stronger storms, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated. The rainfall could be locally heavy too, but it shouldn’t last long enough to generate any flash flooding. Temperatures will tend to stay put in the mid to upper 70s for much of the day.

The risk for showers will wind down Saturday night. And, a cold front is slated to move through Sunday morning. Much of the day looks cloudy with some light showers breaking out during the morning. They should end during the afternoon with some clearing late in the day. Temperatures will be mild with highs generally in the mid-70s.

Drier weather moves in by Monday and temperatures will be mild. A storm will park itself east of the Ozarks through much of next week. It may sling some clouds our way at times along with keeping temperatures mild. Rain chances will remain low with the best chance for any shower activity over the Eastern Ozarks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and storms. Low 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered showers and storms. Low 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

