Thursday, September 3 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 9 AM. Pooled moisture, light winds, and some clearing skies are giving way to dense fog this morning. Visibility is dropping to a quarter-mile or less at times. Take it slow on the roads, use headlights, and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you!

Morning fog and clouds on Thursday will give way to mostly sunny skies and hotter temperatures during the afternoon. A cold front will move in from the north by late afternoon triggering a few spotty showers or thunderstorms along the front as it presses south. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90° north to mid 80s across Northern Arkansas.

Any showers that manage to pop up near the front will fade Thursday evening with skies becoming clear. Dry air will spill in overnight opening the door to a very pleasant start to the day Friday.

A cool morning will give way to sunny skies and comfortably warm afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

Temperatures will get cool again by Saturday morning with readings falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. There may be a bit more humidity during the day on Saturday with a few clouds popping up during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer too with highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the Labor Day Weekend looks just as nice, just warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny both Sunday and Monday. Winds will pick up some out of the southwest making for breezy days. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s Sunday and up to near 90° on Labor Day.

A shift back toward fall temperatures will occur sometime around the middle of next week. A deep trough is expected to eventually develop across the middle of the country. The timing of this is a little questionable though with models trending a little slower with the actual arrival of cooler weather.

Tuesday looks like it will be warm and mostly dry. A strong cold front will move southeast across the area Tuesday night with a chance for thunderstorms. Upper-level energy may hang back resulting in showery weather behind the front on Wednesday. This coupled with cooler air moving in will make for an unusually mild early September day with temperatures stuck in the 60s to mid 70s.

The mild pattern should hang around through the following weekend.