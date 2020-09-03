Thursday, September 3 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We started the day with gloomy skies and fog. The sun began to break through by late morning. Sunshine pushed temperatures well into the 80s Thursday afternoon and that coupled with humidity reminded us it’s still early in the transition to fall. That said, early fall temperatures will be making inroads into the area by Friday.

For tonight, a cold front will slowly press south across Southern Missouri and into Northern Arkansas by morning. There will be a chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along the front as it moves through this evening. The big impact of the front will be to scour out the summer humidity making for a pleasant start to Friday.

Morning temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to mid 60s to the south. The day looks bright with sunny skies from beginning to end along and north of Hwy. 60. Clouds will gradually thin out to the south with mostly sunny skies developing during the afternoon. Temperatures and humidity levels will be more comfortable with highs generally in the low 80s although warmer to the west.

The holiday weekend will feature lots of sun, dry weather and a warming trend. Morning lows will be comfortably cool, especially Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be warm and trending toward hot by Labor Day when readings may hit 90°. Humidity levels will creep back up over the weekend too.

A big blast of early fall air is still expected to arrive by the middle of next week. We’ll be on the warm side of the front Tuesday with afternoon highs in the 80s. The front should move through Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The set up doesn’t favor much rain ahead of the front, but showers and a few thunderstorms should move in along and behind the front as it pushes southeast.

With upper-level energy hanging back, we’ll likely see clouds and showers sticking around through Wednesday into Thursday. This coupled with a very cool air mass for early September will make for unusually mild weather for the first half of September. Temperatures on Wednesday will likely remain stuck in the 60s. A cool morning Thursday will give way to a mild afternoon. If clouds and showers hang around temperatures will remain cool into the afternoon. Right now clouds are expected to thin out by Thursday afternoon with highs near 70°.

The trough that’s bringing the cool weather next week looks like it will hang around through the middle of the month. This will keep an unusually mild pattern in place through then.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

84°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

82°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 62°

Friday

83° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 83° 59°

Saturday

86° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 64°

Sunday

88° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 30% 88° 67°

Monday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 86° 58°

Wednesday

68° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 68° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

62°

5 AM
Clear
2%
62°

61°

6 AM
Clear
3%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
61°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
62°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

Trending Stories