Thursday, September 3 Evening Forecast

We started the day with gloomy skies and fog. The sun began to break through by late morning. Sunshine pushed temperatures well into the 80s Thursday afternoon and that coupled with humidity reminded us it’s still early in the transition to fall. That said, early fall temperatures will be making inroads into the area by Friday.

For tonight, a cold front will slowly press south across Southern Missouri and into Northern Arkansas by morning. There will be a chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along the front as it moves through this evening. The big impact of the front will be to scour out the summer humidity making for a pleasant start to Friday.

Morning temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to mid 60s to the south. The day looks bright with sunny skies from beginning to end along and north of Hwy. 60. Clouds will gradually thin out to the south with mostly sunny skies developing during the afternoon. Temperatures and humidity levels will be more comfortable with highs generally in the low 80s although warmer to the west.





The holiday weekend will feature lots of sun, dry weather and a warming trend. Morning lows will be comfortably cool, especially Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be warm and trending toward hot by Labor Day when readings may hit 90°. Humidity levels will creep back up over the weekend too.

A big blast of early fall air is still expected to arrive by the middle of next week. We’ll be on the warm side of the front Tuesday with afternoon highs in the 80s. The front should move through Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The set up doesn’t favor much rain ahead of the front, but showers and a few thunderstorms should move in along and behind the front as it pushes southeast.

With upper-level energy hanging back, we’ll likely see clouds and showers sticking around through Wednesday into Thursday. This coupled with a very cool air mass for early September will make for unusually mild weather for the first half of September. Temperatures on Wednesday will likely remain stuck in the 60s. A cool morning Thursday will give way to a mild afternoon. If clouds and showers hang around temperatures will remain cool into the afternoon. Right now clouds are expected to thin out by Thursday afternoon with highs near 70°.

The trough that’s bringing the cool weather next week looks like it will hang around through the middle of the month. This will keep an unusually mild pattern in place through then.