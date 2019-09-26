Thursday, September 26 Morning Forecast

Our overnight severe/ flood threat is over as the cold front works its way south. However, showers are still lingering on its backside.

Locally heavy rain and lightning could be hazards this morning. Be careful, roads are wet.

Showers continue to exit south into Arkansas through mid-morning, expect dry conditions by noon.

Clouds will be slow to clear from north to south behind the front, we’ll keep partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will respond to the cloud cover, staying cool in the middle/ upper 70’s. Areas north that see more sunshine first will get closer to 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy, warm, and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

Southerly winds really kick ahead of our next front tonight. Expect breezy south winds sustained 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. This will push a warm, sticky air mass into the Ozarks, highs soar into the upper 80’s.

Our cold front arrives with showers/ storms to the northwest after midnight. A few of those could be strong/ severe with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.

Showers/ storms could linger especially early on Saturday, clearing in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be cooler with the clouds/ rain, in the lower 80’s.

Another summertime dome of heat/ humidity builds in on Sunday, keeping us mostly sunny and summery.

Expect a summery stretch to continue into early next week — sunshine and highs near 90 degrees as we start October!