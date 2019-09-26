Thursday, September 26 Morning Forecast

Weather

Showers exit south this morning, clouds linger this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our overnight severe/ flood threat is over as the cold front works its way south. However, showers are still lingering on its backside.

Locally heavy rain and lightning could be hazards this morning. Be careful, roads are wet.

Showers continue to exit south into Arkansas through mid-morning, expect dry conditions by noon.

Clouds will be slow to clear from north to south behind the front, we’ll keep partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will respond to the cloud cover, staying cool in the middle/ upper 70’s. Areas north that see more sunshine first will get closer to 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy, warm, and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

Southerly winds really kick ahead of our next front tonight. Expect breezy south winds sustained 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. This will push a warm, sticky air mass into the Ozarks, highs soar into the upper 80’s.

Our cold front arrives with showers/ storms to the northwest after midnight. A few of those could be strong/ severe with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.

Showers/ storms could linger especially early on Saturday, clearing in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be cooler with the clouds/ rain, in the lower 80’s.

Another summertime dome of heat/ humidity builds in on Sunday, keeping us mostly sunny and summery.

Expect a summery stretch to continue into early next week — sunshine and highs near 90 degrees as we start October!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
T-Storm

Springfield

65°F T-Storm Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Branson

66°F Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Heavy T-Storm

Harrison

65°F Heavy T-Storm Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 67°
AM Rain
AM Rain 40% 76° 67°

Friday

87° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 70°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 70°

Monday

87° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 71°

Wednesday

87° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 87° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

5 AM
Showers
60%
63°

62°

6 AM
Showers
35%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
61°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
69°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
68°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now