Thursday, September 24 Morning Forecast

Fog to start, nice sunshine today

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect along/ southeast of I-44 where patchy to locally dense fog could drop visibility to a quarter-mile or less this morning. Use headlights! Give yourself extra time and space on the roads!

Sunshine will dominate Thursday’s weather after the early morning fog clears out. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

The warming trend will continue through Friday into the weekend with a late summer feel developing. Overnights will remain comfortably cool with afternoon highs well into the 80s. Saturday will be the warmer day of the two with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will stay clear.

The first in a series of cold fronts will move through on Sunday. There should be some cloud cover, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The descent to a much cooler pattern will continue through the final days of September. A deep trough is expected to gradually develop across the Eastern U.S. This should lead to the coolest weather so far this season as we close out September and head into early October. In fact, it looks like 30s may be within reach for parts of the area by the end of next week.

The pattern doesn’t offer up much if any rain either. This means September will likely end as one of the driest on record. Only 1.04″ has fallen in Springfield, currently making this the 16th driest September on record.

Overcast

Springfield

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

West Plains

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 56°

Friday

85° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 60°

Saturday

87° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 87° 62°

Sunday

84° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 55°

Monday

79° / 55°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 79° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 49°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 74° 49°

Wednesday

69° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 69° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

9 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

10 PM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

11 PM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

12 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

1 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

2 AM
Clear
10%
59°

59°

3 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
10%
58°

58°

5 AM
Clear
10%
58°

58°

6 AM
Clear
10%
58°
