Thursday, September 24 Evening Forecast

After a foggy start to the day, the sun came out and brought temperatures in the middle and upper 70’s across the Ozarks. More sunshine can be expected for this weekend and into much of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 50’s with mostly starry skies. Patchy to dense fog cannot be ruled out by the morning.

For your Friday, temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies! Friday night football looks warm with clear conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.







This weekend looks more like summer than fall. Temperatures both days will be in the middle and upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.





Sunday night is when things start to get tricky. A cold front will come through Sunday in Monday which will begin the process of a cool down. Models are now hinting at some rain with that front. Something to keep an eye on.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70’s. Overnight lows drop into the 50’s. Another front will come in and this brings a cooler round of air.

Tuesday temps will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine both days.