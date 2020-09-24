Thursday, September 24 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and dry conditions continue --

After a foggy start to the day, the sun came out and brought temperatures in the middle and upper 70’s across the Ozarks. More sunshine can be expected for this weekend and into much of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 50’s with mostly starry skies. Patchy to dense fog cannot be ruled out by the morning.

For your Friday, temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies! Friday night football looks warm with clear conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

This weekend looks more like summer than fall. Temperatures both days will be in the middle and upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday night is when things start to get tricky. A cold front will come through Sunday in Monday which will begin the process of a cool down. Models are now hinting at some rain with that front. Something to keep an eye on.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70’s. Overnight lows drop into the 50’s. Another front will come in and this brings a cooler round of air.

Tuesday temps will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine both days.

Clear

Springfield

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 56°
Clear
Clear 10% 80° 56°

Friday

85° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 61°

Saturday

87° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 61°

Sunday

84° / 55°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 84° 55°

Monday

75° / 53°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 20% 75° 53°

Tuesday

74° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 74° 49°

Wednesday

68° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

10 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

12 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

1 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

2 AM
Clear
10%
59°

59°

3 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

7 AM
Clear
9%
56°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
63°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

