Thursday, September 23 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 50°

Friday

84° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 54°

Saturday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 56°

Sunday

87° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 61°

Monday

89° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 62°

Tuesday

90° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 61°

Wednesday

85° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
50°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

64°

8 PM
Clear
1%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

10 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

1 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

3 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

5 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
2%
53°

53°

7 AM
Clear
2%
53°

The chilliest air of the season so far has moved in and it’s going to be a morning where you’ll need a sweatshirt or light jacket. Lows are expected to be even cooler than yesterday morning with temps in the low to mid-40s. We will warm up a little more this afternoon with highs rounding out a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. High pressure starts to move eastward and that will allow for our next disturbance to move in. More clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or two is possible as it slides through but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday. Winds will switch around from the north into our Saturday and that will knock our temperatures back just a little. Highs Saturday look to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for many spots across the Ozarks. The heat looks to make a return throughout the viewing area by late this weekend into early next week. Above-average temperatures are on the table Sunday and Monday with the mid to upper 80s in store under plenty of sunshine. Some locations to the SW could crack back into the lower 90s. It’s looking like another cold front approaches by early next week which is something we’ll be watching. This disturbance is also looking to be moisture-starved and coming through mainly dry but stay tuned as we get a little closer. Highs look to remain well above average through Tuesday with readings around 90°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear. Low 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

49°F Fair Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

