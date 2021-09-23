Thursday, September 23 Evening Forecast

Today was a keeper, and while the forecast through the weekend is nice, we will be losing that fall feel.

For tonight, we can look forward to another clear and cool night with temperatures slipping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A cold front will sweep into the area by Friday night. Ahead of the cold front, we’ll find a warmer day as southwest winds blow in some warmer air. We’ll also find a mix of sunshine and high cloudiness. The atmosphere will remain too dry for any rain as the front moves through.





Afternoon temperatures will be a bit cooler behind the front on Saturday, making for nearly perfect outdoor weather. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s northeast to low 80s southwest under sunny skies.

A summer feel returns to the pattern by Sunday as breezy southwest winds blow in much warmer air. This combined with a sunny day will push afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s.





The pattern will remain almost hot and also very quiet through Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be pleasantly cool with afternoon highs near 90° Monday and Tuesday.

A storm system will move out of the Southwest Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be running up against a ridge of high pressure and dry air over the area. The end result will be more clouds, but rain chances will remain low and focused to the west. A backdoor cold front may bring cooler temperatures to the area during the second half of next week.