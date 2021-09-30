Thursday, September 30 Morning Forecast

An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area today. Not only does it bring a bit more cloud cover but also the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms. The cloud cover and the moisture around will hold our temps down too but we’ll still be above average for this time of year. Tomorrow, rain chances aren’t looking too high either but we’re hit and miss storms are still on the table. Chances will be increasing over the weekend though as our next storm system moves toward the region. Chances are slimmer east of the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the upper 70s later on today. Afternoon readings will likely be in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. Another area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this weekend and this one will likely drag a cold front with it by late Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances and will keep them around both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and storms are looking likely both days with not too many dry periods in between so if you do have any outdoor plans, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a backup plan. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest! Temps will be back below average by early next week in the wake of that front with highs in the lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure builds in and brings a quieter weather pattern back for the first half of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer