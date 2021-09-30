Thursday, September 30 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 66°

Friday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 66°

Saturday

75° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 64°

Sunday

75° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 58°

Monday

74° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 74° 52°

Tuesday

73° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 51°

Wednesday

72° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 72° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
71°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
72°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
69°

68°

1 AM
Few Showers
34%
68°

68°

2 AM
Few Showers
34%
68°

67°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
49%
67°

67°

5 AM
Showers
50%
67°

67°

6 AM
Showers
36%
67°

66°

7 AM
Showers
39%
66°

An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area today. Not only does it bring a bit more cloud cover but also the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms. The cloud cover and the moisture around will hold our temps down too but we’ll still be above average for this time of year. Tomorrow, rain chances aren’t looking too high either but we’re hit and miss storms are still on the table. Chances will be increasing over the weekend though as our next storm system moves toward the region. Chances are slimmer east of the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the upper 70s later on today. Afternoon readings will likely be in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. Another area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this weekend and this one will likely drag a cold front with it by late Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances and will keep them around both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and storms are looking likely both days with not too many dry periods in between so if you do have any outdoor plans, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a backup plan. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest! Temps will be back below average by early next week in the wake of that front with highs in the lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure builds in and brings a quieter weather pattern back for the first half of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain Shower

West Plains

68°F Rain Shower Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

