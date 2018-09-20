Thursday, September 20th Morning Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One last summery day before a cold front brings rain & a temp tumble ---

A cold front is currently sitting well north in Iowa this morning, this front will slowly sag south towards the Ozarks on Friday. Until then we'll keep a southerly wind, warm and muggy conditions.

Today will be much like yesterday, quiet and summery. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity of the day, most should stay dry and any storms will be sub-severe.

It will be hot and humid today, highs in the lower 90's feel close to 100 degrees.

Overnight we'll find an increase in cloud cover as the cold front starts to approach from the north. Temperatures stay warm and muggy in the lower 70's.

The cold front arrives after 7 AM tomorrow with a few showers, isolated cases of thunder through the mid-morning and early afternoon.

We'll keep a few scattered showers/ rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and evening under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to the clouds, a north wind shift, and cooler air coming in behind the front. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

The front sags south this weekend, and moisture starts to pool and stall around the front. On Saturday rounds of heavy rain will be possible along the MO/ AR border and south. There, weekend totals could approach 1-2". North of the border, including Springfield, expect a few showers and thick cloud cover through the weekend.

Highs on Saturday may struggle to hit 70 degrees. On Sunday most of the showers should remain south, but lingering clouds will keep temperatures in the lower 70's.

The pattern turns unsettled on Monday, storms will be possible with temperatures in the upper 70's. Another cold front swings through on Tuesday, temperatures cool again on Wednesday.