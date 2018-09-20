Thursday, September 20 Evening Forecast Video

Hot and humid weather came with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. This will be the last 90° day of the year as a cold front push out the heat and ushers in fall.

For tonight, we'll run the risk of an isolated shower into the early evening, otherwise much of the night looks quiet. Clouds will be on the increase before sunrise with a few showers possible by daybreak.

A cold front will quickly move across Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas by afternoon. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible throughout the day with a shift in the focus for rain to the southeast by afternoon. A more widespread area of rain and embedded thunderstorms will develop south of I-44 by late afternoon, continuing into the overnight hours.

Showers will come with cool temperatures Saturday morning. The area of rain will tend to be near and south of I-44, gradually tapering off from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool where rain and clouds persist longest, generally south of I-44. This is where temperatures will struggle through the 60s for daytime highs. Areas further north will see some sun with temperatures warming into the low 70s.

Clouds will persist to the south, mainly closer to the state line into Northern Arkansas through Sunday. A few showers will also be possible. Clouds will try to build back into areas further north as the day progresses. Highs will range from the upper 60s south to upper 70s north.

Monday into Tuesday will remain unsettled and warmer area wide. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible Monday. Rain chances will be higher on Tuesday as another cold front sweeps across the Ozarks. That cold front will clear the area by Wednesday morning. This will set the stage for fall weather as we close out September. The weather looks mild and dry with morning lows in the upper 40s and 50s with highs in the 70s.