Thursday, September 2 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 67°

Friday

89° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 69°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 67°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 81° 61°

Monday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Tuesday

88° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 63°

Wednesday

84° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
69°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

High pressure is briefly taking over as we head into our Thursday behind the front that brought us some clouds and spotty sprinkles yesterday. It’ll be noticeably less humid as we progress into the latter half of our workweek too as temps remain near normal for this time of the year. Highs today will be right around average for this time of year, rising back into the middle and upper 80s. Some spots to the north of Springfield will be in the lower 80s. We’ll awaken to lows in the low to mid and upper 60s but it will be a little more humid as winds come in from the SSE.  Highs then spike on Friday ahead of our next cold front approaches. Depending on where you live, readings could be in the 90s Friday afternoon, especially in spots across Northern Arkansas. The farther north you live in the Ozarks, the sooner the rain arrives, and the cooler your highs will be. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the upper-80s in the metro as we end the workweek. It’s all timing with the front though and if it locks up, temperatures could be hotter in Springfield. This cold front slides through the Ozarks late Friday into Saturday which is going to bring us our next substantial chance of showers and storms. Moisture will likely linger into Saturday with highs cooler for the first half of the weekend. Temps look will be back into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon. High pressure takes over by Sunday and this brings the return of the sun. A few showers are possible closer to the Arkansas Stateline with maybe a lingering shower or two as far north as Springfield. The pleasant conditions hold for the remainder of our Labor Day weekend with highs surging back into 80s and 90s Monday. Another cold front moves our way by Tuesday but this one is looking to come through mainly dry at the moment. It’s something we’ll continue to watch as we get closer. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
67°F Few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Hurricane IDA Red Cross

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100