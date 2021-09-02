Thursday, September 2 Evening Forecast

We’re in for another nice evening across the area. Temperatures won’t be as cool overnight, but still nice with partly cloudy skies.

A fading wave of showers and thunderstorms will sweep into Northern and Central Missouri on Friday. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to areas north of Hwy. 60, mainly closer to Central Missouri. It’s looking warmer and more humid for areas to the southwest where temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The risk for storms will increase across Central Missouri Friday night with an isolated severe storm or two possible along with heavy rainfall. The atmosphere will be primed for heavy rainfall and there could be locally excessive rainfall totals, mainly north of Hwy. 54.

By Saturday morning the risk of showers and thunderstorms will be building south into Southern Missouri. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible at times across the area with an uptick in coverage over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas by Saturday evening. Once again there could be some locally heavy rainfall amounts. Temperatures on Saturday are a tough call given the influence of clouds and showers. Highs will generally be in the 80s with cooler readings to the north and warmer readings to the south. It will likely be hotter near and south of the state line where it will take longer to move rain in. This is where highs in the low 90s are possible.

By Sunday, the pattern is drying out with lingering morning showers south of the state line. The remainder of the day looks partly sunny, dry and mild. Afternoon highs across the area will generally be in the low 80s.

Labor Day will be nice across the area with a comfortably cool morning and comfortably warm afternoon. Skies will remain sunny.

Another front will cross the area Tuesday. It looks like it may be tough to produce any rain along the front. Temperatures will get warm ahead of the front Tuesday before falling off to mild levels for Wednesday and Thursday.