Thursday, September 2 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 68°
Clear
Clear 0% 78° 68°

Friday

89° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 70°

Saturday

87° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 66°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 81° 61°

Monday

86° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Tuesday

89° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 64°

Wednesday

83° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 83° 59°

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
76°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
84°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

We’re in for another nice evening across the area. Temperatures won’t be as cool overnight, but still nice with partly cloudy skies.

A fading wave of showers and thunderstorms will sweep into Northern and Central Missouri on Friday. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to areas north of Hwy. 60, mainly closer to Central Missouri. It’s looking warmer and more humid for areas to the southwest where temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The risk for storms will increase across Central Missouri Friday night with an isolated severe storm or two possible along with heavy rainfall. The atmosphere will be primed for heavy rainfall and there could be locally excessive rainfall totals, mainly north of Hwy. 54.

By Saturday morning the risk of showers and thunderstorms will be building south into Southern Missouri. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible at times across the area with an uptick in coverage over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas by Saturday evening. Once again there could be some locally heavy rainfall amounts. Temperatures on Saturday are a tough call given the influence of clouds and showers. Highs will generally be in the 80s with cooler readings to the north and warmer readings to the south. It will likely be hotter near and south of the state line where it will take longer to move rain in. This is where highs in the low 90s are possible.

By Sunday, the pattern is drying out with lingering morning showers south of the state line. The remainder of the day looks partly sunny, dry and mild. Afternoon highs across the area will generally be in the low 80s.

Labor Day will be nice across the area with a comfortably cool morning and comfortably warm afternoon. Skies will remain sunny.

Another front will cross the area Tuesday. It looks like it may be tough to produce any rain along the front. Temperatures will get warm ahead of the front Tuesday before falling off to mild levels for Wednesday and Thursday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
68°F Few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

