Thursday, September 17 Morning Forecast

Sunny stretch starts today

No rain, but plenty of nice weather well into next week.

A cold front is moving through this morning with some cloud cover developing behind the front. Partly cloudy skies during the morning give way to mostly sunny skies by early afternoon over Southwest Missouri with partly cloudy skies lingering to the east and south. Temperatures look a little more mild with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

A bright and mild pattern will follow through the weekend into early next week. Skies will generally be clear with cool overnight lows and mild afternoon highs. Some chilly morning lows are expected, especially Saturday through Monday. Readings will likely dip into the upper 40s east to low 50s west.

High pressure positioned in the Northeast will continue to feed dry, mild air into the area on east to southeast winds into next week. Temperatures will slowly edge higher with highs back in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. There may be enough low level moisture for some fair weather clouds to bubble up Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances don’t look good with little or no rain into the last week of the month.

Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

West Plains

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 79° 54°

Friday

77° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 77° 51°

Saturday

78° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 78° 50°

Sunday

79° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 79° 51°

Monday

80° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 80° 55°

Tuesday

82° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 82° 56°

Wednesday

83° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 83° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
59°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
60°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
74°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
71°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
67°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
63°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
62°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
6%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
7%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
7%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
8%
56°

