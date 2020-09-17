Thursday, September 17 Morning Forecast

No rain, but plenty of nice weather well into next week.

A cold front is moving through this morning with some cloud cover developing behind the front. Partly cloudy skies during the morning give way to mostly sunny skies by early afternoon over Southwest Missouri with partly cloudy skies lingering to the east and south. Temperatures look a little more mild with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

A bright and mild pattern will follow through the weekend into early next week. Skies will generally be clear with cool overnight lows and mild afternoon highs. Some chilly morning lows are expected, especially Saturday through Monday. Readings will likely dip into the upper 40s east to low 50s west.

High pressure positioned in the Northeast will continue to feed dry, mild air into the area on east to southeast winds into next week. Temperatures will slowly edge higher with highs back in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. There may be enough low level moisture for some fair weather clouds to bubble up Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances don’t look good with little or no rain into the last week of the month.