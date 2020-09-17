Thursday, September 17 Evening Forecast

Quiet, fall-like stretch into next week --

It was another fall beauty today with temperatures in the 70’s under mostly sunny skies. We will keep the fall-like conditions and sunny skies into much of next week.

It was a little hazy today, thanks for a cold front that came in and brought some smoke from the wildfires in California. Yes, you read that right. The smoke from CALIFORNIA has made its way to the Ozarks and created a hazy look to the sky this afternoon.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 50’s under mostly starry skies, open-window weather!

Friday will again be sunny with temperatures topping off in the upper 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and quiet with temperatures in the upper 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s, making for cool nights, open-window weather again!

To start off your work week next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s into much of the week with overnight lows creeping back up into the upper 50’s. You can still expect mostly sunny skies with little to no rain chances, not great for our drought conditions.

