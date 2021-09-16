Thursday, September 16 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures are cooler but still warmer than normal as September warm spell continues. The warm pattern won’t change through the weekend, but big changes ahead next week.

For tonight, we’ll be enjoying another clear and pleasant night with temperatures settling into the low to mid-60s by morning.

Friday will have the same look and feel as Thursday with morning sun giving way to a few clouds bubbling up in the afternoon. Moisture levels are highest to the southeast where skies will be a bit cloudier. There’s even a low chance for an isolated shower south of an Mtn. Home, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. Temperatures will be warm again too with highs in the mid to upper 80s.





The warm and quiet pattern will continue through the weekend. Morning sun will give way to some afternoon cloud cover. Moisture levels will remain high enough to the southeast for a few spotty afternoon showers. Again, the line looks to be from about Harrison to Eminence and south. Morning lows will be in the 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The cooler highs will be where clouds will be more widespread, to the southeast.







By Monday, higher moisture and some upper-level energy will be lifting north and east of the area. This will keep a chance for a few spotty afternoon showers to the east with dry weather continuing to the west where temperatures will also be the warmest in the upper 80s.

A sharp cold front will sweep in to the area on Tuesday. This will come with a fairly deep trough and cool air mass. Showers will come with the front with temperatures quite a bit cooler from Tuesday through the remainder of next week. Morning lows in the 40s look possible for some areas of the Ozarks along with highs in the 70s.

