Thursday, September 16 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Friday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Saturday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 67°

Monday

88° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 79° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
67°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
1%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
6%
69°

69°

3 AM
Clear
7%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
7%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
8%
68°

67°

6 AM
Clear
8%
67°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
67°

As we progress into the latter half of the workweek, drier conditions are in store thanks to high-pressure building in. Sunshine will prevail and we’ll see lots of it for our Thursday with temps back into the middle and upper 80s. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings a touch more heat this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings will be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday through the weekend. The warmth doesn’t budge through early next week either with temps staying in the upper 80s for the metro. This ridge of high pressure holds through at least Monday with lots of sunshine in store. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored. A few showers will be possible Monday as some moisture shifts northward but it’s looking isolated at best. A better chance of showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Tuesday. This boundary doesn’t only bring storms but also a solid cool-down. It’s looking like we’ll have another Fall-Like teaser by late next week. Temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday look to fall back into the upper 70s with lows in the low 50s. It’s going to be crisp waking up on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

Sunny

Springfield Mo

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

66°F Fog Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

