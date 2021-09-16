Thursday, September 16 Morning Forecast

As we progress into the latter half of the workweek, drier conditions are in store thanks to high-pressure building in. Sunshine will prevail and we’ll see lots of it for our Thursday with temps back into the middle and upper 80s. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings a touch more heat this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings will be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday through the weekend. The warmth doesn’t budge through early next week either with temps staying in the upper 80s for the metro. This ridge of high pressure holds through at least Monday with lots of sunshine in store. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored. A few showers will be possible Monday as some moisture shifts northward but it’s looking isolated at best. A better chance of showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Tuesday. This boundary doesn’t only bring storms but also a solid cool-down. It’s looking like we’ll have another Fall-Like teaser by late next week. Temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday look to fall back into the upper 70s with lows in the low 50s. It’s going to be crisp waking up on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!