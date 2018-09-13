Thursday, September 13 Midday Forecast

Quiet stretch of weather continues! —

High pressure still in control just to the northeast of the Ozarks. However, as a south wind starts to kick a little more, both temperatures and humidity will trend upward!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the lower 80’s. With dew points in the low to middle 60’s, it will feel a little sticky, not as crisp as it has the last couple days.

THURSDAY: Another nice day! Warmer start with temps in the middle 60’s at the bus stop. A little sticky with an uptick in humidity this afternoon, mix of sun & clouds, high: 83°, average: 82° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/YqGijVEPb9— Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 13, 2018

Overnight expect mostly clear skies and warmer lows in the upper 60’s.

By tomorrow, southerly winds will help take temperatures into the upper 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer, sticky, and summery!

Temperatures will stay warm through the weekend, pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds.

Gulf moisture will creep a little closer by Sunday and into early next week. There is a tiny chance for an isolated shower, but most of us will stay dry! Temperatures stay on a warming trend through early next week with highs in the upper 80’s.

CAT 2 #Florence w/ 110 mph max sustained winds. Outerbands w/ rain squalls & tropical storm force winds moving onshore NC Outerbanks.#Florence wind field is wide, stretching almost 400 miles for tropical storm force winds (39+mph) & 160 miles hurricane force (74+mph) #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/vqkw77s8Oi— Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 13, 2018

HURRICANE FLORENCE is now a category 2 storm, but as winds at the center are weakening, the breadth of the storm is widening. Tropical storm force winds have a diameter of almost 400 miles, meaning impacts will be widespread through the Carolinas!

Tropical storm force conditions start on the Carolinas later today, hurricane force conditions ramp up tonight into tomorrow morning as Florence makes landfall in North Carolina.

Florence will then slow and stall, crawling through North and South Carolina through the weekend. This will not only inundate the coast in dangerous surge as high as 9-13 feet, but will also cause catastrophic flash flooding from prolonged, excessive heavy rain. 1 to 2 FEET of rain is expected on the Carolina coasts with isolated totals up to 40″+ possible. Farther inland, communities will see 6-12″ with isolated totals approaching 24″+.

Landfalling tornadoes and life-threatening rip currents will also be hazards as Florence sits along the coast.