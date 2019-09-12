Thursday, September 12 Morning Forecast

Hot and humid again today, cold front arrives tonight

Another warm and humid start with temperatures in the 70’s this morning.

Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will keep us hot and humid today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90’s feeling close to 100 degrees again.

Our cold front makes its approach this evening with showers and storms lining up to the NW from Kansas City down into Oklahoma by 7 PM. Those storms push into our NW counties by 9 PM this evening, making it to the I-44 corridor around midnight. Storms push southeast of the interstate after midnight, dissipating by the morning commute.

As the storms fire up to the NW initially, there could be enough instability, or fuel from the heat/ humidity of the day, to pop one or two strong to severe storms. That threat will be mainly for damaging winds to 60 mph, quarter size hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

As the storms push southeast, they’ll lose their juice. I don’t expect severe storms to make it to the I-44 corridor, though, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning could still be threats.

For Friday, expect a mostly dry commute in the morning, and maybe a few storms south as the front linger in the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures behind the front. Highs tomorrow will be much closer to average in the low to middle 80’s.

The heat stays seasonal on Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80’s. A summertime dome of heat of humidity builds back into the Ozarks by Sunday, pushing highs back into the lower 90’s through early next week.

Fair

Springfield

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
68°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
70°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
69°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 68°

Friday

82° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 82° 62°

Saturday

86° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 69°

Sunday

91° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 69°

Monday

92° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 71°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
87°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
71°

71°

5 AM
Rain
81%
71°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
70°

70°

7 AM
Showers
45%
70°

