Thursday, September 12 Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid start with temperatures in the 70’s this morning.

Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will keep us hot and humid today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90’s feeling close to 100 degrees again.

Our cold front makes its approach this evening with showers and storms lining up to the NW from Kansas City down into Oklahoma by 7 PM. Those storms push into our NW counties by 9 PM this evening, making it to the I-44 corridor around midnight. Storms push southeast of the interstate after midnight, dissipating by the morning commute.

As the storms fire up to the NW initially, there could be enough instability, or fuel from the heat/ humidity of the day, to pop one or two strong to severe storms. That threat will be mainly for damaging winds to 60 mph, quarter size hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

As the storms push southeast, they’ll lose their juice. I don’t expect severe storms to make it to the I-44 corridor, though, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning could still be threats.

For Friday, expect a mostly dry commute in the morning, and maybe a few storms south as the front linger in the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures behind the front. Highs tomorrow will be much closer to average in the low to middle 80’s.

The heat stays seasonal on Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80’s. A summertime dome of heat of humidity builds back into the Ozarks by Sunday, pushing highs back into the lower 90’s through early next week.