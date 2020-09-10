Thursday, September 10 Morning Forecast

Fog and showers to start, big temperature differences again today

Two seasons straddle the area compliments of a cold front draped near I-44. Temperatures range from the 50s north of the front to 70s to the south this morning. The front will continue to wobble across the area through Friday keeping areas to the northwest cloudier, cooler and wetter and areas to the southeast hotter and drier.

A wave of upper-level energy moving in from the southwest will likely trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday, mainly near and north of the interstate. Temperatures will remain mild to the northwest and on the hot side to the southeast.

Additional showers will remain possible along and north of I-44 Thursday night into Friday morning. A wave of low pressure will lift northeast toward Central Missouri by Friday afternoon with a front dangling south from it into Northwest Arkansas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible during the afternoon and evening near the front. Temperatures will remain mild west of the front and warm to the east.

Clouds will linger across the area into Saturday morning with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This band of cloud cover and rain will gradually shift east with sunshine developing during the afternoon.

A cold front will move in from the northwest by Sunday morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms may arrive with the front as it pushes through. Drier air will filter in behind the front Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies and mild conditions during the afternoon.

This will be the beginning of a nice stretch of weather that will feature low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s with highs generally in the low 80s.

Clear

Springfield

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 80° 65°

Friday

81° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

83° / 63°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 83° 63°

Sunday

81° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 59°

Monday

80° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 58°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 64°

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
66°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

9 AM
Showers
35%
68°

71°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
71°

73°

11 AM
Showers
47%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
54%
74°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

6 PM
Few Showers
32%
74°

73°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
73°

71°

8 PM
Showers
35%
71°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

