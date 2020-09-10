Thursday, September 10 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wobbly front continues to split the area. Western Missouri and areas north of the interstate have remained cloudier and cooler today with areas further southeast still warm and humid. There’s been some rain, but most of it’s been light. Spotty showers will be possible into the overnight, especially near and west of Hwy. 65 and northeast across Lake of the Ozarks.

The front will get strung out from north to south near Hwy. 65 on Friday, slowly moving east. This will lead to another wide range in temperatures with highs in the 70s west to 80s east. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up during the afternoon near and just east of the boundary. The focus for wet weather will tend to be from Hwy. 65 east to Hwy. 63.

The band of showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue into Friday night with some redevelopment further west as a low-level jet sets up over the area. This band of showers will slowly shift east through Saturday morning, fading and exiting east of the area Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will become more widespread from west to east during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain pretty close to normal levels with highs in the around 80°.

Another cool front will sweep southeast across the area Sunday morning. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible near the front as it moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be pretty similar to Saturday but humidity levels will decrease during the afternoon hours as drier air filters in.

A quiet pattern will follow through Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Moisture spreads back in from the south Wednesday into Thursday with some leftover upper-level energy to the southwest possibly helping boost rain chances by Wednesday afternoon to the south. A chance for showers and thunderstorms looks possible across the area on Thursday. Humidity levels will be on the increase too along with temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Branson

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 66°
Showers possible early
Showers possible early 50% 77° 66°

Friday

78° / 64°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 20% 78° 64°

Saturday

80° / 62°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 80° 62°

Sunday

82° / 59°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 82° 59°

Monday

80° / 58°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 80° 58°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Showers
35%
71°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
72°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
81°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

Trending Stories