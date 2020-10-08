Thursday, October 8 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warmer with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. A few areas of fog are possible this morning. By this afternoon, I expect temperatures in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine, maybe a few high clouds.

Thursday will be sunny and warm again with temperatures in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with a few clouds sticking around.

Friday a weak hiccup will bring a few shower chances to our counties south and east. Otherwise, I expect dry conditions with a few more clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Our attention then turns to the tropics. Hurricane Delta is churning away as a major hurricane. This is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime Friday.

Saturday, as Delta tracks north, a few clouds and maybe a few showers will be in the southeast Ozarks. There is still so much uncertainty in the track of Delta. A small shift in the track could mean a big difference in our weather here locally. As of right now, Saturday looks sunny with temperatures in the lower 80’s and a few clouds.

Sunday looks to be sunny with temperatures in the middle 80’s. A front will move in on Monday. The timing of this front is key as we could see rain but we could also see nothing. So for now, I have a chance of showers in the forecast, this will be updated as time gets closer.

Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear. Low 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 85° 60°

Friday

81° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 81° 60°

Saturday

82° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 82° 59°

Sunday

84° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 62°

Monday

79° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 49°

Tuesday

75° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 47°

Wednesday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 74° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
10%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
10%
63°

61°

2 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

3 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

4 AM
Clear
10%
60°

60°

5 AM
Clear
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

