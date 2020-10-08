Thursday, October 8 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warmer with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. A few areas of fog are possible this morning. By this afternoon, I expect temperatures in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine, maybe a few high clouds.

Thursday will be sunny and warm again with temperatures in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with a few clouds sticking around.

Friday a weak hiccup will bring a few shower chances to our counties south and east. Otherwise, I expect dry conditions with a few more clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Our attention then turns to the tropics. Hurricane Delta is churning away as a major hurricane. This is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime Friday.

Saturday, as Delta tracks north, a few clouds and maybe a few showers will be in the southeast Ozarks. There is still so much uncertainty in the track of Delta. A small shift in the track could mean a big difference in our weather here locally. As of right now, Saturday looks sunny with temperatures in the lower 80’s and a few clouds.

Sunday looks to be sunny with temperatures in the middle 80’s. A front will move in on Monday. The timing of this front is key as we could see rain but we could also see nothing. So for now, I have a chance of showers in the forecast, this will be updated as time gets closer.